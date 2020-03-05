New to theaters: 'Onward' opens this weekend

This weekend, head to theaters for the animated fantasy tale of two teenage elf brothers on the ultimate road trip, “Onward.” Directed by Dan Scanlon, “Onward” features the voices of Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Octavia Spencer.
According to the synopsis, the film takes place in a world where magic has been abandoned and replaced with technology. The two elf brothers. Ian and Barley Lightfoot embark on a quest to see if magic still exists after their mother gives them a magic staff that is said to have the power to resurrect their father, who died when they were too small to remember him.
Directed By: Dan Scanlon
Written By: Dan Scanlon, Jason Headley and Keith Bunin
Cast: Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Octavia Spencer.
Rated: PG (for action/peril and some mild thematic elements)
Genre: Genre: Action & Adventure, Animation, Kids & Family, Science Fiction & Fantasy
In Theaters: March 6 (wide release)
Studio: Disney/Pixar
Other films opening at theaters this weekend include:
“The Way Back”
Rating: R (for language throughout including some sexual references)
Genre: Drama
Directed By: Gavin O’Connor
Written By: Brad Ingelsby
Cast: Ben Affleck as Jack Cunningham; Al Madrigal as Dan; Michaela Watkins as Beth
Janina Gavankar as Angela; Glynn Turman as Doc; Brandon Wilson as Brandon Durrett; Hayes MacArthur as Eric; Rachael Carpani as Diane; Marlene Forte as Gale; Charles Lott Jr as Chubbs Hendricks
In Theaters: March 6 (wide release)
“The Burnt Orange Heresy”
Rating: R (for some sexual content/nudity, language, drug use and violence)
Genre: Action & Adventure, Drama, Mystery & Suspense
Directed By:Giuseppe Capotondi
Written By: Scott B. Smith
In Theaters: March 6 (limited release)
Cast: Elizabeth Debicki, Claes Bang, Donald Sutherland
