This week, “The Invisible Man,” a contemporary adaptation of the famed H.G. Wells novel and reboot of the film series, hits theaters. Written and directed by Leigh Whannell, the horror film stars Elisabeth Moss, Addis Hodge, Storm Reid, Harriett Dyer and Oliver Jackson-Cohen as the title character.
According to the synopsis, Cecilia Kass, played by Moss, escapes from a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist literally in the dead of night and disappears with the aid of her sister (Dyer), a childhood friend (Hodge) and his teenage daughter (Reid). However, when Cecilia’s ex commits suicide, he leaves a generous portion of his fortune to her, prompting Cecilia to question whether he is really dead. As a series of coincidences turns deadly, putting in danger all the people she loves, Cecilia’s sanity begins to unravel as she seeks to prove she is being hunted by someone no one can see.
Directed By: Leigh Whannell
Written By: Leigh Whannell
Cast: Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer, Michael Dorman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen
Rated: R (for some strong bloody violence, and language)
Genre: Horror, Mystery & Suspense, Science Fiction & Fantasy
In theaters: Feb. 28 (wide release)
Other films opening at theaters this weekend include:
“Burden”
Rating: R (for disturbing violent content, and language throughout including racial epithets)
Genre: Drama
Directed By: Andrew Heckler
Written By: Andrew Heckler
Cast: Garrett Hedlund as Mike Burden, Andrea Riseborough as Judy, Forest Whitaker as Reverend Kennedy, Crystal Fox as Janice Kennedy (as Crystal R. Fox) and Tom Wilkinson as Tom Griffin
In Theaters: Feb. 28, 2020 (limited release)
“Wendy”
Rating: PG-13
Genre: Action & Adventure, Drama, Science Fiction & Fantasy
Directed By: Benh Zeitlin
Written By: Benh Zeitlin, Eliza Zeitlin
Cast: Yashua Mack as Peter Pan, Devin France as Wendy, Gage Naquin as Douglas and James
In Theaters: Feb 28, 2020 (limited release)
