'The Invisible Man’ hits theaters this weekend
Buy Now

Universal Pictures

Elisabeth Moss stars in the new thriller “The Invisible Man.”

 Universal Pictures

This week, “The Invisible Man,” a contemporary adaptation of the famed H.G. Wells novel and reboot of the film series, hits theaters. Written and directed by Leigh Whannell, the horror film stars Elisabeth Moss, Addis Hodge, Storm Reid, Harriett Dyer and Oliver Jackson-Cohen as the title character.

According to the synopsis, Cecilia Kass, played by Moss, escapes from a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist literally in the dead of night and disappears with the aid of her sister (Dyer), a childhood friend (Hodge) and his teenage daughter (Reid). However, when Cecilia’s ex commits suicide, he leaves a generous portion of his fortune to her, prompting Cecilia to question whether he is really dead. As a series of coincidences turns deadly, putting in danger all the people she loves, Cecilia’s sanity begins to unravel as she seeks to prove she is being hunted by someone no one can see.

Directed By: Leigh Whannell

Written By: Leigh Whannell

Cast: Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer, Michael Dorman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen

Rated: R (for some strong bloody violence, and language)

Genre: Horror, Mystery & Suspense, Science Fiction & Fantasy

In theaters: Feb. 28 (wide release)

Other films opening at theaters this weekend include:

“Burden”

Rating: R (for disturbing violent content, and language throughout including racial epithets)

Genre: Drama

Directed By: Andrew Heckler

Written By: Andrew Heckler

Cast: Garrett Hedlund as Mike Burden, Andrea Riseborough as Judy, Forest Whitaker as Reverend Kennedy, Crystal Fox as Janice Kennedy (as Crystal R. Fox) and Tom Wilkinson as Tom Griffin

In Theaters: Feb. 28, 2020 (limited release)

“Wendy”

Rating: PG-13

Genre: Action & Adventure, Drama, Science Fiction & Fantasy

Directed By: Benh Zeitlin

Written By: Benh Zeitlin, Eliza Zeitlin

Cast: Yashua Mack as Peter Pan, Devin France as Wendy, Gage Naquin as Douglas and James

In Theaters: Feb 28, 2020 (limited release)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.