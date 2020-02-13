Grab the kids – even the big ones – and head to the theater this weekend for the opening of “Sonic the Hedgehog,” an adventure comedy based on the popular Sega video game franchise of the same name starring a brash and bold blue hedgehog from another planet, who has supersonic speed.
The film, directed by Jeff Fowler in his directorial debut, follows the adventures — or misadventures — of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his new, human best friend Tom Wachowski, a small town police officer, played by James Marsden. The duo team up to try and stop the villainous, evil genius Dr. Robotnik, played by Jim Carrey, from capturing Sonic and using him and his powers to take over the world.
The movie also stars Tika Sumpter as Tom’s wife and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Although RottenTomatoes.com doesn’t have critics or audience review numbers released yet, it’s believed, based on other video game franchises that have hit the big screen, that fans of the video game will support the film and take to theaters to experience a film starring their favorite hedgehog.
Paramount Pictures, who acquired the rights to the film in 2017, are hoping Sonic fans have as much fun watching the movie as it seems the actors had making it.
“I wouldn’t mind going to do another Sonic the Hedgehog movie because it was so much fun, first of all, and a real challenge to try to convince people that I have a triple-digit IQ... There is so much room, you know, Robotnik has not reached his apotheosis,” Carrey said in an interview before the film’s release.
“Sonic the Hedgehog” is rated PG by the Motion Picture Association for action, some violence, rude humor and brief mild language.
Other films opening at theaters this weekend include:
n “Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island,” directed by Jeff Wadlow and starring Michael Pena, Lucy Hale, Maggie Q and Austin Stowell, allows audiences to see what the popular television series may have been like as a horror film. According to the synopsis, the enigmatic Mr. Roarke, makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives.
This film is rated PG-13 for violence, terror, drug content, suggestive material and brief strong language.
n “The Photograph,” directed by and written by Stella Meghie, is the perfect choice if you are looking for love stories this Valentine’s Day weekend. Starring LaKeith Stanfield, Issa Rae and Chelsea Peretti, the romantic film is a series of intertwining love stories set in the past and in the present. Rae plays the estranged daughter of a famous photographer who falls in love with a journalist assigned to cover her late mother.
This film is rated PG-13 for sexuality and brief strong language.
The synopsis for each of these films is taken from the IMBD website.
