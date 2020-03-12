Opening this weekend is “Bloodshot,” a superhero film based on the Valiant Comics character of the same name and is actually the first in a series of films set within a Valiant Comics shared cinematic universe.
Directed by David S. F. Wilson in his feature directorial debut, the film is taken from the screenplay written by Jeff Wadlow and Eric Heisserer and starring Vin Diesel as the title character, along with Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, and Guy Pearce.
According to the synopsis by Sony Pictures Entertainment, “Bloodshot” tells the story of Marine Ray Garrison, played by Diesel, who is brought back to life by a team of scientists after he and his wife are suddenly assassinated. Enhanced by nanotechnology, he becomes a superhuman, an unstoppable, biotech killing machine and able to heal instantly — Bloodshot. As Ray trains with fellow super-soldiers, he struggles to remember anything from previous years at first. However, when his memories start flooding back, he remembers the man that killed both him and his wife, and breaks out of the facility hellbent on revenge. Unfortunately, the company not only controls his body, but also his mind and memories. He doesn’t know who — or what — he can trust. He doesn’t even know if he can trust himself, but goes on a mission to find out.
Directed By: David S. F. Wilson
Written By: Jeff Wadlow and Eric Heisserer
Cast: Vin Diesel, Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, and Guy Pearce.
Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence, some suggestive material and language | See all certifications »
Genres: Action, Drama and Sci-Fi
Studio: Columbia Pictures
Other films opening at theaters this weekend include:
“The Hunt”
Rating: R (for strong bloody violence, and language throughout)
Genre: Action & Adventure, Horror, Mystery & Suspense
Directed By: Craig Zobel
Written By: Nick Cuse, Damon Lindelof
In Theaters: March 13 (wide release)
Studio: Universal Pictures
Cast: Ike Barinholtz, Betty Gilpin, Emma Roberts, Hilary Swank
“I Still Believe”
Rating: PG (for thematic material)
Genre: Drama
Directed By: Andrew Erwin, Jon Erwin
Written By: Jon Erwin, Jon Gunn
In Theaters: March 13 (limited release)
Studio: Lionsgate
Cast: KJ Apa, Britt Robertson, Melissa Roxburgh, Nathan Dean, Shania Twain
