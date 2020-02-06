A bone-chilling nightmare of a young woman who gets snowed-in with her fiancé’s reticent children at a remote cabin, “The Lodge” hits theaters on limited release this weekend.
Led by a strong performance from Riley Keough, who stars as Grace Marshall, the soon-to-be stepmom, “The Lodge” is directed by Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz, who also directed the horror film, “Goodnight, Mommy” from a screenplay co-written by Fiala, along side Sergio Cascia.
According to the production company, “The Lodge” follows a family who retreat to a remote winter cabin over the holidays. The father, played by Richard Armitage (“Ocean’s Eight”, “The Crucible”), is abruptly forced to leave for work, so he leaves his children, Aidan (Jaeden Martell) and Mia (Lisa McHugh) in the care of his new girlfriend, Grace. Isolate and alone, when a blizzard hits, the three are trapped inside the lodge, where terrifying events summon specters from Grace’s dark past.
Critics felt that moviegoers who enjoy the unsettling, dark horror of the genre will not be disappointed. The film received a 79% from critics on the Tomatometer.
Brian Tallerico from RogerEbert.com said fo the film, “a truly unsettling movie, the kind of horror film that rattles you on an almost subconscious level.”
Likewise, Jennifer Verzhu of Little White Lies, wrote of the movie’s appeal, “this film will unsettle you in the moment and leave you thinking about the repercussions of grief, violence, blind faith and manipulation long after the credits roll.”
However, not all critics were taken with “The Lodge.”
“It’s ultimately disposable, stylish nonsense that aims for so many things that it ends up entirely mishandling its depiction of the mental health issues that plague so many of the characters,” wrote the Seventh Row’s B.P. Flanagan.
“The Lodge” is rated R by the Motion Picture Association for disturbing violence, some bloody images, language and brief nudity.
Other films opening at theaters this weekend include:
n “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn),” directed by Cathy Yan and starring Margot Robbie as Harley, is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. After splitting with the Joker, Harley joins forces with superheroes Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s to take Roman down.
This film is rated R for strong violence and language throughout, and some sexual and drug material.
n “Waiting for Anya,” directed by and written by Ben Crookson, open with limited release this weekend. Adapted from the novel by the author of War Horse, “Waiting for Anya” follows Jo Lalande (Noah Schnapp), a thirteen-year-old shepherd boy, and reclusive widow Horcada (Anjelica Huston), who come together with their village to help smuggle Jewish children into Spain during the harrows of WWII.
The film is unrated at this time.
The synopsis for each of these films is taken from the Rotten Tomatoes website.
