New year at the box office opening with a scare with release of "The Grudge"

It seems that horror films aren’t just for the Halloween season anymore.
The first new movie to hit theaters in 2020 is the thriller “The Grudge.”
After young mother Nina Spencer (Betty Gilpin, “GLOW” and “Isn’t It Romantic”) murders her family in her own house, Detective Muldoon (Andrea Riseborough, “Birdman” and “Oblivion”) attempts to investigate the mysterious case, only to discover that the house is cursed by a vengeful ghost that dooms those who enter it with a violent death.
Now targeted by the demonic spirits, the detective must do anything to protect herself and her family from harm.
Other actors in the film include Demian Bichir (“The Hateful Eight” and “A Better Life”) as Goodman, John Cho (“Searching” and “Star Trek”) as Peter Spencer, William Sadler (“The Mist” and “The Shawshank Redemption”) as Detective Wilson and Frankie Faison (“Coming to America” and “White Chicks”) as Mr. Matheson.
According to IMDb trivia, Junko Bailey will be the seventh actress to play Kayako, following Takako Fuji who originated the role and played her until “The Grudge 2” (2006), Kyoka Takizawa who played young Kayako in said film, Aiko Horiuchi who played her in “The Grudge 3” (2009), Anna Moon who played her in “Tales from the Grudge” (2006) webisodes, Misaki Saisho who played her in “Ju-on: The Beginning of the End” (2014) and “Ju-on: The Final Curse” (2015) and Runa Endo who played her in the crossover “Sadako vs Kayako” (2016).
Also on IMDb trivia, the original plan was to reboot the series completely, featuring a new storyline that abandons the Saeki family. However, it was confirmed in an interview with director Nicholas Pesce that the film is an interquel, taking place during the events of “The Grudge” (2004) and “The Grudge 2” (2006).
This will be the first American Grudge film not to have any involvement with Takashi Shimizu, who directed the original four Ju-on films and the two American remakes. Although he did not direct “The Grudge 3” (2009) he did remain as a producer.
The film is rated R for disturbing violence and bloody images, terror and some language.
There are no other films releasing in theaters this weekend.
