Carnegie Science Center is accepting nominations for the 25th annual Carnegie Science Center Awards, an annual program honoring inspiring scientists, technologists, educators, business leaders, and innovators who are making a difference in the region and beyond.
This year, the Science Center has introduced several new award categories that will recognize leaders in education, sustainability and equity.
The Science Center is seeking nominees in the following eight categories:
--Most Inspiring Educator
--Best Interdisciplinary Approach to STEM Education
--Exemplary Educational/Corporate Collaboration
--Champion for Sustainability
--Champion for STEM Equity
--Entrepreneur
--Innovation
--Corporate Leadership
The winners are selected by a committee of peers. Since 1997, Carnegie Science Awards have recognized the accomplishments of more than 600 innovators whose contributions in the fields of science, technology, and education have enhanced our region's industrial, academic and environmental vitality.
The awards will be given in November. Nominations will be accepted through May 17 at CarnegieScienceCenter.org/Awards.
