Pattyfest, a free old-time music festival in Fairmont, West Virginia, will be held in person for the first time in three years on Saturday June 11.
Running from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at East Fairmont High School, the festival honors the legacy of Patty Looman, a dulcimer player, teacher, performer, mentor, and traditional Appalachian-music evangelist.
Looman’s former students organized Pattyfest two decades ago as a way to celebrate her contributions to old-time music in West Virginia. Looman never charged for music lessons, and she traveled great distances at her own expense to teach.
Old-time music played on traditional acoustic instruments including dulcimers, fiddles, guitars, mandolins, psalteries, tin whistles, autoharps, spoons, harps, and banjos will be played and heard all day long. Free stage performances start at 12:30 p.m., free workshops run from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and informal jam sessions will be held throughout the day.
The workshops are aimed at all skill levels for several instruments, some of which will be available to borrow.
Food trucks will be on hand, and beverages and snacks will be available.
More information about Pattyfest is available at www.Pattyfest.org or at facebook.com/pattyfest.
