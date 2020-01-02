Brand new one-act shows will hit the stage for the first time ever at the Geyer Performing Arts Center in Scottdale when Actors and Artists of Fayette County (AAFC) present the second annual “One Acts Festival” Jan. 10-12.
David Defazio with AAFC said the plays were something they did years ago, and decided to bring back in hopes of giving new authors the chance to have their unproduced works showcased on stage.
“There are a lot of people who write their own plays — whether they do it as a hobby or a living or just something they enjoy,” Defazio said.
AAFC shared several postings through different theater networks at the beginning of summer in the Pittsburgh area about their acceptance of any one-act play submissions to be considered for the upcoming “One Acts Festival.”
“Writers had a several-month period, into the fall, to submit their work and we got a nice selection to look over and choose from,” Defazio said. “We had some very, very short submissions and then some longer ones and we had funny submissions and serious ones.”
He said members of the AAFC board read through every single submission and then narrowed down the list to decide which would be the best to include in the upcoming show.
This year there will be four different plays as part of the show including two shorter, ones about 10 minutes in length and two longer ones that are between 25 and 30 minutes.
“We’ll stage a shorter one and a longer one, break for intermission and then show the other shorter one and longer one after the intermission,” said Defazio.
The four shows include:
“Destiny is a Careless Waiter” written by Julie Zaffarano of Broomall that will be directed by Dani White; “Feelings are Weird” written and directed by Jessica Zack of Uniontown; “Nancy McGeever, America’s Worst Door-To-Door Vacuum Salesman” written by Jared Pascoe of Pittsburgh and directed by Jessie Glover; and “Uniquely Alike” written by Dannielle A. Seanor and directed by Chris Schaffer.
“Destiny is a Careless Waiter,” follows Sean, who invites Emily to dinner to propose marriage. He brings his grandmother’s engagement ring to the restaurant and instructs the server to place the ring in Emily’s dessert.
Simultaneously Justin invites Bria to the same restaurant, planning to break up with her. When the engagement ring intended for Emily ends up in Bria’s dessert, the chaos begins.
“Feelings are Weird” is a play about a woman who has feelings for her best friend and is trying to find the best way to tell him. She enlists the help of their friends. The play explores the ideas of what love really is - when it’s real and when it’s just a fantasy.
“Nancy McGeever, America’s Worst Door-To-Door Vacuum Salesman” follows a larger than life door-to-door saleswoman who shows up unexpectedly at Lucy’s door to make the mother of all vacuum sales and to offer unsolicited advice.
Finally, “Uniquely Alike” focuses on a positive intervention on the modern-day issue of bullying. It was written and performed in honor of Samantha Anders, who ended her life at the age of 14 in response to bullying.
Zack said that “Feelings are Weird” is not the first play she’s written.
“Since college I have written several one acts, including one called ‘Unconventional’ that was featured in AAFC’s festival a few years ago,” she said.
In addition to “Unconventional,” she has had two 10-minute plays produced at the Phoenix Arts Center in Uniontown called “The Rescue” and “Nervous,” as well as the full-length version of “Unconventional,” which was produced at the Geyer in March.
The idea for “Feelings are Weird” came from a conversation that she and her friend were having about how you can know if you’re actually in love with someone, or if you’re in love with the idea of them.
“I thought that was a really interesting thought,” Zack said. “I had scrapped an idea years ago of a play about a girl trying to find the best way to confess her feelings to a boy, and so this seemed like the perfect avenue to explore that plot.”
Zack started writing plays in college as a theater major because playwriting was a required course.
“I immediately fell in love with it,” she said. “I had always been a writer, keeping tons of journals as a kid, and writing poetry. I even loved writing papers for school.”
But once she discovered playwriting, she realized that was the best format for her to write in, and the way she was best able to express herself through art.
“I haven’t looked back since,” Zack said. “I continue to do it because it’s rewarding, and it’s my passion. I couldn’t imagine not writing.”
Seeing her work performed for the first time is exciting but also very nerve-wracking for Zack.
“For me, my plays are very personal, so I do feel a little bit vulnerable when they are produced — I feel like people can see into my soul,” she said. But it’s also cathartic, and it feels good to put it all out there.
“That’s the whole point of making art, I suppose — to be truthful and vulnerable but let people see it anyway,” she added. “It’s honestly such an honor to see my plays put on because it’s crazy to me that people audition and actually want to be in something that I wrote. I always feel very lucky because our community is so full of talent and I am always blessed with phenomenal actors who bring my work life in ways that are even better that I could have imagined.”
Defazio said the “One Acts Festival” helps both the AAFC as well as the playwrights.
“It’s really a two-way street,” he said. “We get the chance to put a play on stage and bring it to life for the very first time. It’s exciting to create something from nothing.
“But also, we work with the authors and throughout the process we keep them engaged with updates that may need to be made to the script or on things that need tweaking and we provide general feedback,” Defazio added. “Each script is continually evolving.”
The performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10 and 11 and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Geyer Performing Arts Center, 111 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale.
Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at www.geyerpac.com, at the door or by calling 724-887-0887.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.