The Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Our Town” will be staged today through Sunday at Geyer Performing Arts Center in Scottdale.
A look at American life from 1901 through 1913, the three-act play was written Thornton Wilder. The first act explores the daily lives of characters Emily Webb (Katie Dunlap of Latrobe) and George Gibbs (Matt Tracy of Mount Pleasant). The second act depicts the couple’s love and marriage, while the third act delves into death.
A narrator (William S. White of Scottdale) guides the audience through the fictional town of Grover’s Corners, introducing the characters who shape their story.
The production is being directed by Martha Oliver, and will be presented Thursday through Saturday, April 21-23, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 24 at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are available at Geyer Performing Arts Center, 111 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, by calling 724-887-0887 or at geyerpac.com.
