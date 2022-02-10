The Palace Theatre in Greensburg will be transformed into a snowy oasis for Westmoreland Cultural Trust’s Party at The Palace on Saturday, Feb. 26.
The evening, titled Winter Wonderland, includes entertainment, savory bites, and unforgettable memories.
The evening begins with a performance from EBT Jazz during a VIP pre-party at 6:30 p.m. The main event begins at 7:30 p.m. and includes music from Artistree Live and Byron Nash.
Other offerings include specialties from local restaurants, specialty cocktails, and an outdoor, heated Whiskey and Cigar Bar.
An online auction is available for both party guests and members of the public who cannot attend the event but would like to support Westmoreland Cultural Trust. Bidding begins Friday, Feb. 25 at noon and closes Friday, March 4 at 9 p.m. Auction items include original artwork, sports memorabilia, handcrafted treasures, and much more. Potential bidders can visit www.westmorelandculturaltrust.org to learn more.
Tickets for Party at The Palace can be purchased online at www.westmorelandculturaltrust.org or by calling 724-836-8000. VIP Tickets are $125 per person for members and $150 for non-members (limited quantity available). Tickets to the main event are $75 for members and $85 for non-members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.