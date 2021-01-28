The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg will reopen to the public Feb. 7 after a temporary closure that began in mid-December due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The reopening of the museum marks the opening of the new exhibit, “Pattern Makers,” which will be on view in the Cantilever Gallery through May 9.
“Pattern Makers” tracks the presence of and meanings of patterns across a selection of more than 60 works from the museum’s permanent collection. To develop the exhibit, museum staff collaborated with Professor Alex Taylor from the Department of History of Art and Architecture at the University of Pittsburgh. Taylor’s students mined the museum’s permanent collection, most of which is in storage, to discover new relationships between diverse works of different styles and periods.
“Inviting these students of art history from the University of Pittsburgh to really look at our collection with fresh sets of eyes has allowed us to explore new narratives,” said Barbara Jones, the museum’s chief curator. “Additionally, I believe this exhibition will encourage our visitors to think more fully about the processes of exhibition making as well as connections across the history of American art.”
The museum’s operating hours will be Wednesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Advance registration is required for admission. Admission is free. Information on registration and the museum’s COVID-19 safety policies and procedures can be found at thewestmoreland.org/visit.
