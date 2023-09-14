The Greater Canonsburg Chamber of Commerce is expecting nearly 100,000 people to visit this weekend during the annual Oktoberfest celebration.
As one of the largest Oktoberfest events in the country, according to the chamber, a variety of entertainment and activities are scheduled to satisfy all ages.
“It’s basically a big block party,” Scott Eafrati, treasurer for the chamber said. “This area has always been a music borough and live bands are really popular, so we’ll have live music going throughout the entire weekend.”
The event, held in downtown Canonsburg, features two entertainment stages: one with authentic German music and the other with more modern tunes.
The line up on the German stage includes SNPJ Button Box and Mon Valley Push on Friday; Kevin Solecki, Veseli Fantje and Garrett Tatano Band on Saturday; and Unnecessary Polka on Sunday. The modern music stage will host Gage Joseph and Buckwild on Friday; Matt Barranti, Six Gun Sally and Totally 80’s on Saturday; and Antionette Manganas and Artistree on Sunday.
Authentic Bavarian food will be available, as will a variety of beer tastings and beer for purchase in the beer tent.
If German cuisine isn’t your favorite, dozens of booths featuring fair and comfort-style food will line the streets, including BBQ, chicken, turkey legs and of course, hot, sourdough pretzels.
For the young people in attendance, the carnival rides and games will provide plenty of fun. Nearby, look for face painting, balloon art and a children’s craft area for additional entertainment.
In addition, over 50 craft vendors will be on hand, featuring handmade items such as jewelry, woodwork and clothing.
And, in honor of the Canonsburg Oktoberfest’s 25th anniversary, there will be special recognition for those who had a hand in starting the family-friendly event.
“On Friday, we’ll have a ceremony that officially kicks off Oktoberfest and honors Terry Hazlett and others who started hosting the event 25 years ago,” Eafrati said.
Hazlett was a member of the Pittsburgh chapter of Deutsch Amerikanischer National Kongress (DANK), and the group began inviting the community out for a small festival in a local parking lot in 1998.
As the event grew, Eafrati said, DANK asked the chamber to host that gathering, and Oktoberfest became a Canonsburg tradition.
“I was volunteering last year and two different groups of people told me they were from Munich, Germany, and they approved,” Eafrati said. “It’s just a free, fun, family event and a beautiful way to spend the weekend.”
Lonnie Flood, event coordinator for the Oktoberfest, hopes visitors will enjoy the positive and energetic atmosphere the festival brings throughout the weekend.
“We want people to come and have a good time, enjoy the entertainment, the nice selection of craft booths and I think the friendliness of our community is really uplifting,” Flood said.
For more information, visit https://www.canonsburgboro.com/community/page/pa-bavarian-oktoberfest. Hours for Oktoberfest are 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
