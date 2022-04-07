Dying to check out Buffalo Bill’s House, site of the cinematic climax in the five-time Academy Award winning film "The Silence of the Lambs?"
Guided tours are being offered at the Perryopolis home on several dates in May, June and July.
During the tours, a small group of guests will be able to visit the home in its entirety as well as the sprawling property. Tours will be conducted by Buffalo Bill’s House owner Chris Rowan, and will last about an hour and a half to two hours.
Guests are welcome to asks questions, will be permitted to take photos and video, and are asked to wear comfortable walking shoes and weather-appropriate clothing. Souvenirs and apparel are also available for purchase.
In addition to the tours, overnight stays are also available at the three-floor, four-bedroom home.
Tours are available on Sunday, May 8 from 10 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m.; Friday, June 17 from 1 to 3 p.m. or 4 to 6 p.m.; Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to noon, 1 to 3 p.m. or 4 to 6 p.m.; Sunday, June 19 from 10 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m.; Friday, July 8 from 10 a.m. to noon, 1 to 3 p.m. or 4 to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to noon, 1 to 3 p.m. or 4 to 6 p.m.
To book a tour, visit https://www.buffalobillshouse.com/upcoming-tours. For tour details, visit https://www.buffalobillshouse.com/tour-details.
