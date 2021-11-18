On Friday, Nov. 19, “Holiday Magic! Winter Flower Show and Light Garden” returns to Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens’ glasshouse after a hiatus in 2020.
New features this year include:
A Victorian holiday display that transports visitors back to the opening of Phipps in December 1893.A 9-foot-tall holiday tree in the center of a rotunda surrounded by decorated trees and floating atop a reflective pond.A display featuring topiary reindeer, a holiday tree made up of 50 anthurium plants, an archway composed of wreaths and holiday trees decorated with ornaments created by local middle and high school students. All member and nonmember tickets must be reserved in advance and masks are strongly recommended for all guests and required for unvaccinated guests aged 2 or older. Tickets and additional information are available at phipps.conservatory.org/Tickets.
