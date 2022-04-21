Phipps Conservatory’s Nature of Place: The Voice of Change will be held virtually this year, Wednesday through Friday, June 15 to 17.
The goal of the symposium is to connect to communities, reconnect with the natural world, and catalyze real and lasting change toward climate action and an equitable green future. Sessions, held from noon to 1:30 p.m. each day, focus on this year’s theme: metamorphosis.
The Wednesday session emphasizes equity, empathy and learning to listen. Thursday’s session tackles creatively building bridges, and Friday’s session is about encouraging change in the community.
Each day of the symposium will include three pre-recorded talks, one live daily keynote speaker, and a panel discussion with the keynote and the other three speakers. Keynote speakers are Dr. Nichole Nageotte of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Jasmin Graham of Minorities in Shark Sciences and MarSci-LACE Project and Dr. Shane Hanlon of American Geophysical Union.
The pre-recorded talks will all be available to registrants one week before the symposium begins to allow for flexible viewing.
Tickets for the event are available at phipps.conservatory.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.