PICT Classic Theatre’s production of “The Boys in the Band,” scheduled to run from June 18 through July 19 at the Fred Rogers Studio, has been canceled due to insufficient funds to cover production costs.
Eileen Clancy, co-president of PICT’s board of directors, said last week: “It is with deep regret that we announce the unavoidable decision to not move forward with PICT’s much-anticipated production of ‘The Boys in the Band’ at this time. We sincerely apologize and are grateful to our donors, ticket holders, director, actors, production staff, technical crew, and volunteers who have been involved in and supported efforts to produce the play.”
PICT will provide full refunds for ticket holders.
