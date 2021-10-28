PICT Classic Theatre presents its first live, in-person performance following the COVID-19 shutdown today: William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It.”
A comedy of love in all its aspects, “As You Like It” takes the stage at the Fred Rogers Studio at WQED Oct. 30 through Nov. 20, with two pay-what-you-can previews today and Friday.
The play follows Rosalind and Orlando, who are both banished from court, then separated and forced to flee with friends and confidents to the Forest of Arden. There they find not only the forest’s colorful inhabitants, but mischief, love, and mistaken identity as they try to find their way back to one another.
“As You Like It” will have 21 performances, beginning with a preview on Thursday, opening night on Saturday, Oct. 30, and concluding on the evening of Nov. 20. All evening performances will begin at 7:30 p.m., with weekend matinees beginning at 2 p.m.
Ticket prices range from $20 to $48, with group and senior rates available. Tickets can be purchased online at picttheatre.org or by calling the box office at 412-561-6000, ext. 207. All performances will take place at WQED’s Fred Rogers Studio, 4802 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, 15213.
PICT will be requiring proof of vaccination and masks for the 2021-2022 season. More information about PICT’s COVID protocols can be found at picttheatre.org/covid-safety-policies/
