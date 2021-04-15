The Pitt-Greensburg Chorale and Chamber Singers will present their virtual spring concert on Thursday, April 15, at 7:30 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public via the live-stream link, http://bit.ly/2021-PG-Chorale-Concert.
The program for the evening, Our Trees Bear Fruit, will feature the premiere of four new works -- three of which were composed by chorale students.
“Our spring concert is truly about who we are as an ensemble and what we have learned,” said Chris Bartley, director of the music at Pitt-Greensburg. “It’s a chance for our students to step forward and experiment with where they are musically.”
Local performers include Ben Hill, a senior from Washington, who will debut two of his original compositions, Lily and Flowerbed, and Deanna Lesso, a senior from Canonsburg, who will perform vocal solos from the musical The Hunchback of Notre Dame.
Bartley said the students were the impetus that kept chorale active during this year of COVID-19. The students practiced in small groups, socially distanced and wearing special face coverings that allow the singers to perform well but still remain safe. The group incorporated COVID-19 guidelines from the university, the state, and national choral organizations in order to continue to meet and sing.
“The theme of this year has definitely been ‘Our Students,’” said Bartley. “It has been about their skills, their ambitions, and their will to keep the music experience happening during the pandemic. They made the time and put forth the effort to make chorale what it is.”
