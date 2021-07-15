The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg is seeking submissions to its fifth annual art show, part of its Blue & Gold Celebration 2021.
The show will feature a judged category and a general category, both offering opportunities for artists to win awards and prizes. Artists will be able to choose whether they want to compete in either category. "The Art Show @ Pitt-Greensburg" showcases the artistic talent of those who live and work in the region, as well as those in the campus community.
The exhibit will begin Monday, Sept. 27 and wrap up Thursday, Oct. 8. Artwork will be available for viewing at Millstein Library on the Pitt-Greensburg campus during regular hours of operation. Winners will be announced at an Oct. 8 reception. Artwork, as designated by the artists, will be available for sale.
While open to all artists, the judged category was added at the request of some participants who are professional artists. The category allows artists to submit up to five recent works to be evaluated for special recognition by three judges. The top vote-getter in each category will be awarded a prize. Works receiving the second- and third-highest scores in each category will receive a certificate.
Artwork may be submitted in the judged category in the following formats: painting, drawing, photography and mixed media. All pieces must be original. Two-dimensional pieces are preferred, but small three-dimensional pieces will be accepted. All works should not exceed 3-inches wide and 6-inches long in order to fit the display panels. Artwork should be matted and framed or equipped for hanging.
To be entered in the judged category, artists will have to pay a $10 entry per piece, plus a $1 processing fee at the time of registration.
The general category provides a venue for artists within the Pitt community and surrounding communities to share their work. From these works, three winners will be named "fan favorites" and awarded prizes. Winners will be chosen based on a fan-favorite voting system.
Artwork may be submitted in the general category in the following formats: painting, drawing, photography, mixed media, digital art and graphic art. All pieces must be original. Two-dimensional pieces are preferred, but small three-dimensional pieces will be accepted. As in the judged category, all works should not exceed 3-inches wide and 6-inches long in order to fit the display panels. Artwork should be matted and framed or equipped for hanging. To be entered into the general category, artists will pay a $5 entry fee per piece, and a $1 processing fee. There is no limit to the number of pieces that can be registered.
Artists may register their entries online at www.greensburg.pitt.edu/art-show.
All registered pieces must be dropped off at Millstein Library on Sept. 17, 18, 20 and 21. Early and late submissions will not be accepted.
Comeplete details about "The Art Show @ Pitt-Greensburg" are available at www.greensburg.pitt.edu/art-show. Questions may be directed to the Office of Alumni Relations at 724-836-7496 or pgaa@pitt.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.