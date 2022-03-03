The Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre has scheduled five shows for its 2022-23 season, from “Sleeping Beauty” to “Dracula.”
“Storytelling in Motion” starts the season at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. It highlights internationally acclaimed choreographers and includes Nacho Duato’s “Duende” and Goyo Montero’s “Alrededor No Hay Nada.” Performances are set for Oct. 6-9.
The holiday favorite “The Nutcracker” will be at the Benedum Center Dec. 9-28, and it will include a sensory-friendly performance adapted for children and adults with autism spectrum disorder or sensory sensitivities at 2 p.m. Dec. 16.
“Dracula,” Michael Pink’s spine-chilling dance drama, will be at the Benedum Center Feb. 10-12. It will be the first time Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre has taken on this production.
“The Master’s Program” will be bringing three works from award-winning choreographers who are considered to be masters of ballet to the Benedum Center April 14-16. The program will include Tony-winning “Polyphonia” from Christopher Wheeldon, Jorma Elo’s “1st Flash” and George Balanchine’s “Theme and Variations.”
The season will conclude with “The Sleeping Beauty” at the Benedum Center May 19-21.
More information is available at pbt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.