Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s (PBT) popular program, “Open Air: A Series in Celebration of the Performing Arts” returns next Thursday through Sunday, June 12 at the Allegheny Riverfront in Sharpsburg.
The series will include performances by the PBT as well as local performing arts organizations. New this year is “Open Air: Shared Spaces,” a showcase of regional dance studios and artists, including students of Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School performing the pas de trois from “Swan Lake.”
The performance schedule is as follows:
n Thursday: Pittsburgh Festival Opera; Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Company.
n Friday, June 10: “Open Air: Shared Spaces”; Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Company.
n Saturday, June 11: Attack Theatre; Shana Simmons Dance; Jamie Erin Murphy; Naina Roy Kathak; Texture Contemporary Ballet; Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Company.
n Sunday, June 12: Confluence Ballet.
For information on tickets, performance times, and other details, go online to pbt.org/openair.
