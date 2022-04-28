Performing in Southwestern Pennsylvania since 2010, Alba Flamenca is a Pittsburgh-based ensemble dedicated to playing and exploring the art of flamenco.
The band will be bringing down the curtain on its 12-year at the Greer Cabaret Theater over three nights next week.
Showtimes are 8 p.m. next Thursday and on Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7. For information go online to trustarts.org, or call 412-456-6666.
