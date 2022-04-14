Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Pittsburgh CLO Summer Internship Program.
The program runs begins in May runs through mid-August, depending upon the internship, and offers students 18 and older the opportunity to work directly with musical theater industry professionals.
Internships are available in both production and administration and include the following areas: artistic, costume coordination education, lighting design, music, production management, sound design, community engagement, development, education, graphic/web design, public relations/marketing and theater administration.
By working behind-the-scenes on Pittsburgh CLO’s 2022 Summer Season and at the CLO Academy, interns will receive professional training and hands-on experience in both musical theater and non-profit administration. Pittsburgh CLO’s 2022 Summer Season features “Jersey Boys,” “The Drowsy Chaperone,” “Kinky Boots, “Godspell,” “A Chorus Line” and “Sister Act.”
The program pays $7.25/hour and includes the opportunity for college credit, as well as the chance to pursue artistic interests professionally.
To apply, visit pittsburghCLO.org or contact Michael Cerchiaro at intern@pittsburghclo.org, or 412-281-2234. Applications will be accepted until all positions are filled. Check the website for position updates.
