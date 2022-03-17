Three shows will be presented in the 2022 Kara Cabaret Series sponsored by the Pittsburgh CLO. The three productions will be staged at the Greer Cabaret Theater on Penn Avenue in Pittsburgh.
The productions are:
n “The Twenty-Sided Tavern,” a production where audience participation is part of the story. Audience members will be able to choose characters, battle monsters, solve riddles and more. It will be presented Friday, April 15 through Saturday, April 30.
n “Dixie’s Tupperware Party,” is filled with funny tales, heartfelt accounts, audience participation and a little bit of empowerment and homespun wisdom. It will be staged Wednesday, May 11 to Saturday, May 28.
n “Puffs,” is the story of a group of outsiders at a wizard school who attend the school at the same time as a certain boy wizard who goes on to conquer evil. “Puffs” is set for Friday, June 10 to Sunday, July 31.
Tickets and additional information are available at pittsburghclo.org or by calling 412-456-6666.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.