Broadway stars and world-class vocalists will be part of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s 2022-23 Cabaret series.
The season will start Monday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. with a performance by Stephen Schwartz, the composer of songs for the Broadway hit “Wicked” and the movie “Pocahontas.” Other concerts scheduled are:
n Megan Hilty, Monday, Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m.
n LaChanze, Monday, Feb. 6, 7:30 p.m.
--Carole J. Bufford, Monday, March 27, 7:30 p.m.
n Norm Lewis, Monday, May 8, 7:30 p.m.
The performances will be at the O’Reilly Theater on Penn Avenue while renovations are happening at the adjacent Theater Square complex that includes the Greer Cabaret Theater.
For information, call 412-456-6666 or go online to TrustArts.org.
