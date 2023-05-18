Pittsburgh Dance Council has announced its 2023-24 season, including performances from international companies.
Among those slated to perform are Vertigo, from Israel; Grupo Corpo, from Brazil; and Rocío Molina, from Spain. Each is making their debut in the U.S. and Pittsburgh. American companies set to perform during the season are Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE, and MOMIX.
This season marks the council’s 53rd anniversary.
“I am very excited about this season’s visionary artists and repertoire that will grace the Byham Theater stage. The Dance Council’s legacy as a presenter has diligently supported and created opportunities that connect us through dance and continues to seek diverse artistry to expand our horizon of experiences. We look forward to hosting these artists and for our community to be part of each unique evening of dance,” said Randal Miller, Director of Special Projects and Pittsburgh International Festival of Firsts for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.
Performances begin in September, and run through May 2024 at the Byham Theater, 101 Sixth St., Pittsburgh.
Current season ticket holders have until Wednesday, June 14 to renew their subscriptions at trustarts.org/dance, or by calling 412-456-1390. New season packages are also available for purchase, with options to pick four or six of the performances.
