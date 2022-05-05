Pittsburgh Irish Festival

Submitted

In this file photo, Celtic harpist Dennis Doyle performs at the Pittsburgh Irish Festival. The annual event is moving to the Carrie Blast Furnaces National Landmark this year.

 Submitted

The Pittsburgh Irish Festival is moving to the Carrie Blast Furnaces National Landmark this year.

“We could not be more excited to present this year’s festival at such a historic destination,” said Mairin Petrone, Pittsburgh Irish Festival’s executive director. “The venue will provide a unique atmosphere where the region’s only remaining non-operative blast furnaces will serve as the backdrop to the vibrancy of our annual Celtic celebration.”

From 1991 to 2006, the festival was at Station Square. In 2007, the event was moved to the Riverplex at Sandcastle. Then, in 2019, it was moved to the Lots of Sandcastle.

The Pittsburgh Irish Festival entertainment line-up and highlights will be released soon, and tickets are available at pghirishfest.org.

