Pittsburgh Opera will be broadcasting two free performances in February.
“Songs From the Heart: A Valentine for the Pittsburgh Opera,” on Feb. 14 at 5:30 p.m., will feature a variety of amorous arias, tender duets, and romantic ensembles spanning both operatic favorites and beloved selections from the Great American Songbook. It will be livestreamed for free on both Pittsburgh Opera’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
People can register online for “Songs from the Heart” at pittsburghopera.org/valentine to receive reminder emails with links to the free livestream and to purchase on-screen dedications to loved ones that will be displayed as part of the live concert.
“I, Too, Am America,” on Feb. 26 at 7 p.m., will showcase a program of works by William Grant Still and Florence Price. Grant Still is often referred to as “the dean of African American composers.” Price was the first African American woman to have one of her compositions played by a major orchestra, when the Chicago Symphony Orchestra performed her first symphony in 1933.
The recital will be broadcast on the Pittsburgh Opera’s YouTube channel. Registration is available at pittsburghopera.org/Recital/RSVP to receive reminder emails.
