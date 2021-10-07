The Pittsburgh Opera is returning to the Benedum Center for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with “The Magic Flute,” Mozart’s most-celebrated opera.
Performances are set for 8 p.m Nov. 6.; 7 p.m Nov. 9.; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12; and 2 p.m. Nov. 14. The performances will be sung in English, with English supertitles projected above the stage.
Per Pittsburgh Opera’s COVID-19 safety protocols, patrons must provide proof of vaccination and wear masks. Full details, including vaccination exemptions who aren’t old enough to be vaccinated and others, are available at pittsburghopera.org/COVID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.