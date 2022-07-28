Pittsburgh Opera is hosting its annual sale at its headquarters at the Bitz Opera Factory at 2425 Liberty Ave., in Pittsburgh’s Strip District, from Thursday, Aug. 18, to Sunday, Aug. 21.
Pittsburgh Opera is hosting its annual sale at its headquarters at the Bitz Opera Factory at 2425 Liberty Ave., in Pittsburgh’s Strip District, from Thursday, Aug. 18, to Sunday, Aug. 21.
More than 100 pianos will be available. Every year, Pittsburgh Opera receives a free loan of new pianos for rehearsal, coaching, and performance needs. To support the loan program, these and other pianos are sold at institutional prices not typically available in retail stores.
In addition to the gently used pianos, the sale will include a wide range of brand-new grands, uprights, digitals, hybrids and Disklavier player pianos, as well as other used pianos being sold at significant discounts.
All patrons who stop at the sale can enter a drawing to win a free pair of season tickets to Pittsburgh Opera’s upcoming Benedum Center productions, which includes Dvorak’s “Rusalka,” Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro,” and Verdi’s epic “Il Trovatore.”
Call 412-206-5582 to attend the sale or register online at pittsburghoperapiano.com.
