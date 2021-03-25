Pittsburgh Opera will present the first-ever Pittsburgh performances of “Charlie Parker’s Yardbird,” based on the life of the legendary jazz musician, from April 10 to April 22.
The company will have live, socially-distant audiences for the performances at its headquarters in the Strip District. All six performances are sold out, but a waiting list is available. The April 16 performance will be livestreamed free of charge on both the Pittsburgh Opera’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
Patrons may sign up for the livestream at pittsburghopera.org/YardbirdRSVP to both receive a reminder email before the broadcast with links to view the livestream and to unlock premium content, including the official program book and the pre-opera podcast.
The performances will be sung in English, with English supertitles projected both above the stage and on-screen during the livestream. An audio commentary program for patrons with visual impairments will be available for the April 20 performance.
