Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Windy with showers and a few thundershowers this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms. High near 70F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.