The Resistance Revival Chorus, a group of more than 60 women and nonbinary singers, will be performing at the Pittsburgh Playhouse's PNC Theatre Sunday at 4 p.m.
The performance will feature songs from the group's debut album, "This Joy." Resistance Revival Chorus was born out of the 2017 Women's March on Washington. The concert is the final event of the Playhouse Presents series for the 2021-22 season.
For additional information, go online to www.pittsburghplayhouse.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.