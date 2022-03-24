Thirty-seven plays by William Shakespeare will be performed by a trio of actors in “The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged)” at the Threadbare Cider & Meadery in Pittsburgh starting Wednesday, March 30.
It’s being presented by Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks and is the company’s first indoor spring show. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, Thursday, March 31, Saturday, April 2, Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9. A 2 p.m. matinee is planned for Sunday, April 3.
The audience must present proof of vaccination at the door. Masks are required.
For information go online to www.pittsburghshakespeare.com.
