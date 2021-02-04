Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks is presenting its first winter production with “Love’s Labor’s Lost,” which will stream live for five performances Feb. 11-15.
Shakespeare’s romantic comedy will have a cast of eight performers playing multiple roles and is being directed by Irene Alby and Cornel Gabara, both of whom are faculty members of the West Virginia University School of Theatre and Dance.
“Love’s Labor’s Lost” was first presented outdoors by Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks in 2009.
Tickets are available online at pittsburghshakespeare.org.
