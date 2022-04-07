The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra has announced its 2022-23 season of classical and pops concerts.
The season will be the 15th under the direction of Manfred Honeck, whose contract was recently extended through 2027. He will conduct three special concerts: the annual gala that will feature the violin virtuoso Joshua Bell; the return of Handel’s “Messiah”; and an evening with superstar pianist Lang Lang. The season will also include three world premieres, one U.S. premiere, and 12 Pittsburgh premieres, including 10 by living composers.
The pops season will be the third under the direction of principal pops conductor Byron Stripling, who opens the PNC Pops subscription series Friday, Sept. 30 with the “Sounds of New Orleans,” and will lead two additional concerts. Other programs will highlight the music of Abba, John Williams, musicals and holiday favorites.
For additional information go online to www.pittsburghsymphony.org.
