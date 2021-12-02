A recording of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Manfred Honeck has been nominated for two Grammy Awards.
It received nominations in the categories Best Orchestral Performance and Best Engineered Album.
The Beethoven No. 9 recording is the eleventh release in the “Pittsburgh Live!” series since 2013, and the sixth recording to receive at least one Grammy nomination. To date, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra has received 12 Grammy nominations, including two wins in the last six years.
The Grammy Awards will take place Jan. 31 in Los Angeles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.