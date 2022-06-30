In August, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra (PSO) will resume international touring for the first time in three years, as the orchestra celebrates the 75th anniversary of its first international tour with three weeks of concerts in Europe.
The PSO and Manfred Honeck, its music director, will be traveling across Austria, Germany and Slovenia, where they will present 11 concerts in nine cities. They will be joined by cellist Gautier Capucon, pianist Helene Grimaud and violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter.
The tour will wrap up with an appearance at the Salzburg Festival in Austria. The PSO is the only American orchestra appearing in this year’s festival. The concerts will have selections from Beethoven, Dvorak, Mahler, Ravel and others.
In 1947 the PSO traveled out of the country for the first time, journeying to Mexico. It has since toured internationally in every decade since the 1950s. In the 2004, the PSO performed before Pope John Paul II at the Vatican. The last PSO tour was in 2019, when the orchestra presented 11 concerts in five countries in Europe.
