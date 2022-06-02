The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra (PSO) has released a new recording of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, “Pastoral,” and Steven Stucky’s “Silent Spring” on the Reference Recordings label.
Led by conductor Manfred Honeck, the performances were recorded at Heinz Hall. “Silent Spring” was commissioned by the PSO in honor of the 50th anniversary of the publication of “Silent Spring,” the seminal book by Pittsburgh-area native Rachel Carson. It had its world premiere performance in February 2012 at Heinz Hall.
This release is the 13th in the Pittsburgh Live! series. The series has received Grammy nominations in multiple years. Its recording of Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5 and Samuel Barber’s “Adagio for Strings” won the 2018 Grammy for Best Orchestral Performance and Best Engineered Classical Album.
The disc is available for audiences at Heinz Hall and will be available worldwide on Friday, June 10. Information on the PSO’s recordings is available at www.ReferenceRecordings.com.
