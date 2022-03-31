The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra has scheduled a concert in support of humanitarian relief for the people of Ukraine Saturday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m. at Heinz Hall.
The concert will also be livestreamed on the Pittsburgh Symphony's digital platform, Front Row, at psofrontrow.org, and broadcast live by WQED-FM with host Jim Cunningham. For the concert, the symphony will be joined by the Pittsburgh Youth Chorus, Duquesne University Voices of Spirit, and Pittsburgh Opera's resident artists.
There is no charge to attend the concert, but the symphony is asking those who do attend or stream the concert to make donations for humanitarian relief in Ukraine. It has joined with the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania for this effort.
After the concert takes place, it will continue to be available for streaming at Front Row.
"We offer this Concert of Peace as an expression of solidarity with the people of Ukraine and to support through both music and resources for humanitarian aid the universal values of freedom and human rights that are under violent attack in Ukraine," said Melia Tourangeau, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.
