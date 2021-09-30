The Pittsburgh Columbus Day Parade is back.
Beginning at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, more than 100 bands, floats, organizations and businesses will recognize the contributions of the region’s Italian population. Pittsburgh Steelers’ great and NFL Hall of Fame running back, Franco Harris, will serve as the parade’s grand marshal.
The parade will begin near West Penn Hospital on Liberty Avenue in Bloomfield, known as Pittsburgh’s, “Little Italy.” It will proceed down Liberty Avenue toward the Bloomfield Bridge
Organizer Tony Ferraro said the event is one of the nation’s longest-standing parades to honor Italian heritage and recognize the work of Italian explorer, Christopher Columbus.
The parade will feature a number of marching bands, civic organizations and Italian cultural groups.
For more information or to learn more about supporting the Pittsburgh Columbus Day Parade, contact tony@niashf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.