“Frozen,” “Jagged Little Pill” and “Hadestown” are among the touring Broadway productions that will be part of the 2022-23 season of the PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh series, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced.
All the productions will be staged at the Benedum Center. They are:
n “Frozen,” Oct. 5-16.
n “Hadestown,” Nov. 15-20.
n “Les Miserables,” Nov. 22-27
n “Hairspray,” Jan. 3-8.
n “Jagged Little Pill,” Jan. 24-29.
n “Beetlejuice,” Feb. 21-26.
n “Six,” March 14-19.
n “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical,” April 4-9.
n “Dear Evan Hansen,” May 2-7.
Tickets or information are available by calling 412-456-4800 or going online to TrustArts.org.
