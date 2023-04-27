Billboard-charting and award-winning singer/songwriter Rachael Sage will perform at Wheelfish in Pittsburgh on Friday, April 28 to celebrate the release of her first single, “Whistle Blow,” from her forthcoming album “The Other Side.”
Thursday, April 27, 2023 5:16 AM
Fresh from an appearance on Mountain Stage, the six-time Independent Music Award winner will preview material from her upcoming album and will play songs from her recent Billboard Charting album “Character,” along with select pieces from her repertoire of 14 albums and her new collaborative side-project, “Poetica.”
Sage will be joined by Kelly Halloran, who has performed with Michael Franti, on violin. The concert is a triple-bill with Annalyse & Ryan and The Living Street. Showtime is from 8 to 11 p.m.
Throughout her career, Sage has played thousands of shows around the globe and shared stages with artists like Judy Collins, Darlingside, and Ani DiFranco. Sage founded her own label, MPress Records, more than 20 years ago and has performed at the Edinburgh Fringe, SXSW, and toured globally from Japan to Berlin with her band, The Sequins.
She is also a visual artist and former ballet dancer who performed with the New York City Ballet, and a philanthropic advocate who has raised money for a wide range of causes, including WHY Hunger, American Refugee Committee, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Hospital and National Network For Youth (NN4Y).
Her 2020 album “Character” yielded the Billboard-charting single “Blue Sky Days.” Sage’s recent project “Poetica,” a fusion of poetry with jazz, classical and Americana musical elements in the vein of Leonard Cohen and Laurie Anderson, debuted in October 2021. Her current single “Revelation Ground” is out now on MPress/Universal/Virgin.
“The Other Side” is due out in July 2023 on MPress Records.
For more information, visit rachaelsage.com. Wheelfish is located at 635 Sangree Road in Pittsburgh.
