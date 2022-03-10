Registration for summer camps to the Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History are now open.
Starting in June, young artists and nature lovers alike can attend a variety of weeklong camps. All camps in Oakland begin Monday, June 13, with Carnegie Museum of Art camps running through Friday, Aug. 19, and Carnegie Museum of Natural History camps happening through Friday, Aug. 26. Full-day camps are available for campers aged 6-13 at both museums, and campers who are aged 14-18 can find workshops at the Carnegie Museum of Art. The Carnegie Museum of Natural History offers half-day camps for children who are aged 4 and 5.
Information is available at camps.artandnaturalhistory.org.
