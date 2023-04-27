Bradford House

The Bradford House at 175 S. Main St., Washington, will offer its Hands on History Day Camp Aug. 7-11. This year’s theme is “Defending the Frontier,” and registration is required.

Children can immerse themselves in late 18th century living during the Hands on History Day Camp at the Bradford House Museum.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.