While the performances for the remainder of the year of at the State Theatre Center For the Arts have been canceled, many shows are planned to return for next season.
The last stage show to play at the theatre was “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” in late February. The spread of COVID-19 led to the remaining shows scheduled for 2020.
The State Theatre was able to host two local dance recitals over the summer, adhering to the 250-person limit, said theatre Executive Director Erica Miller.
“It seems so long since we've seen our patrons,” said Miller. “We miss having them at the theatre.”
Shows scheduled for September and October like “Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock and Roll”, “Led Zepplica”, “Absolute Journey” and “Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild LIVE” were initially scheduled for the coming months, but due to limitations on indoor gatherings, Miller said most were moved to the spring of 2021.
“The Jack Hanna show has been canceled as Mr. Hanna is in a higher risk group for COVID-19 and is not planning to tour for the foreseeable future,” Miller said.
Ticket holders for the Jack Hanna show are asked to call the State Theatre at 724-439-1360 to get a credit for future performances, to donate the cost of the tickets to the theatre or to get a refund for the ticket cost.
Some of the 2021 show dates include “50 Years of Rock and Roll” at 8 p.m. March 26; “Led Zepplica” at 7:30 p.m. April 14; “Absolute Journey” 7:30 p.m. May 19; “Jersey Seasons” 7:30 p.m. June 9 and “The Genesis Experience” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22.
Miller said ticket holders for "50 Years of Rock and Roll" and all of the Latshaw Production tribute concerts will have their tickets honored at the future dates scheduled.
Miller said they’ve also cancelled their 2020 production of “The Nutcracker Ballet”, adding that they are unable to hold auditions with the current restrictions in place.
“Should social restrictions ease prior to December, we still will have lost too much time in the rehearsal phase to mount the production,” Miller said. “This was a hard and difficult decision to make as we know the community and all of our dancers look forward to this annual holiday event.”
Another annual holiday event in December, the VFW Band concert, has also be canceled. Admission to the show has been the donation of a non-perishable item for a local food bank, or a donation of a toy for the Toys for Tots program.
She said the bandleader of the VFW Band plans to bring the concert back in 2021.
“We have a strong reopening plan in place that includes practical disinfecting throughout the theatre, socially-distant seating options and methods to have our patrons enter and exit the theatre in a safe way,” Miller said. “We will do all in our power to keep our audiences in our space, once we can bring back great entertainment to our stage.”
She added mask wearing and/or limiting opportunities for the audience members to congregate in the lobbies may also occur when they reopen in 2021.
“At this time, I think people are looking forward to returning to the theatre,” Miller said. “I think we all want to do things again, but we are also concerned about our own and each other's health and safety.”
She added that the State Theatre has had no ticket income for months with the cancelation of shows including the popular Summer at the State musicals.
“It is always a challenge to keep the arts going at the State Theatre, but this has been especially hard,” Miller said. “We are trying to get through this time to make sure the theatre can reopen and serve our community again.”
Miller said the theatre originally opened in October 1922.
“We want to make the 100 year milestone and serve the region well beyond that for generations to come,” she said.
Miller said the theatre’s box office is not open to the public, but there some staff are coming in daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to answer phones, review voicemail messages and conduct other business.
When calling the theatre, callers are asked that any voicemails be left in the general mailbox or in the voicemail of Erica Miller. For more information, call 724-439-1360 or visit statetheatre.info
