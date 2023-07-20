'Some Enchanted Evening'

Courtesy of St. Vincent College

Shane Tapley, Ryan Sammonds, Abby Middleton, Josey Miller and Sarah Chelli will perform through Sunday in “Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein” at the performing arts center at St. Vincent College in Latrobe.

 Courtesy of St. Vincent College

Fans of Rogers and Hammerstein musicals like “South Pacific,” “Oklahoma!” and “The Sound of Music” have a few more opportunities to see a show featuring some of the duo’s best musical numbers.

