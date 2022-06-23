The exhibit “roboworld,” a staple at Carnegie Science Center for 13 years, has closed.
The $3.5 million exhibition opened June 13, 2009, as the world’s largest and most comprehensive permanent robotics exhibit. Not all the robots are leaving, though. The Robot Hall of Fame is now located in the lobby of the Science Center’s Rangos Giant Cinema. The basketball robot that had been part of “roboworld” will take up residency at Highmark SportsWorks beginning Monday. Andy, “roboworld’s” talking, singing robothespian, will greet visitors in the Science Center’s main lobby later this year.
“Technology has changed over the last 13 years, and it is our priority to continuously create new experiences that are relevant to the entire community,” according to Jason Brown, director of the Carnegie Science Center.
The exhibit “Mars: The Next Giant Leap” will officially launch in the fall. Go online to CarnegieScienceCenter.org for additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.