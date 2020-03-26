Saint Vincent College near Latrobe made the difficult call and canceled the entire 2020 season of the popular Saint Vincent Summer Theatre, citing travel and gathering restrictions associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.
The season was set to open on May 21 with “The Marvelous Wonderettes.”
“This is certainly a difficult and unfortunate decision as Saint Vincent Summer Theater has been a staple for 51 years in the community and throughout the region,” said Greggory Brandt, Saint Vincent Summer Theatre producing artistic director, in a release.
“We were really excited about the great lineup we had this summer. However, the health and safety of our patrons, actors, production team and friends will always be our number-one priority,” he added.
The lineup for 2020 included, Rogers & Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music,” slated to run June 25 through July 5, and “Million Dollar Quartet,” which was to run July 30 through Aug. 9, in addition to the “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” which was to kick off the season running from May 21 through 31.
“We are already looking forward to making next year’s season even more memorable,” he said.
Patrons who have already purchased tickets for any of the three productions may request a refund by calling 724-805-2177. Patrons also may elect for their ticket purchases to be donated to the Students First Fund or Saint Vincent Summer Theatre.
Information about future summer theater productions will be shared at a later date, according to the release.
Although Saint Vincent College made the decision prior to Gov. Tom Wolf’s order that all non-essential, non-life-sustaining businesses – which theaters are included – close to help contain the spread of the virus, other theaters and programs are having to make similar decisions to close indefinitely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.