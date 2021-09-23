Have some old seaters lying around?
A class at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley will teach participants how to turn those sweaters into pumpkins just in time for fall decorating.
On Oct. 2 from 2 to 4 p.m., the museum will host a “sweater pumpkin-making party.” Instructor Mark Clark will guide the class through the process, and materials and munchies will be provided.
Participants don’t have to be a member of the museum to take the $10 class. Registration is required at www.sama-art.org, by calling 724-238-6015 or emailing ligonier@sama-art.org.
Other October events include:
n Lunch Al a Art: Sculptor Jack Mayer will celebrate the “Here and Beyond” exhibition with a luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 21 at noon. Mayer will discuss and share his experience and work. Cost for lunch and lecture is $15 per person. Registration is required by Oct. 18 at www.sama-art.org/event-list or by contacting the museum at (724) 238-6015 or ligonier@sama-art.org.
n Art supply-sampler day: Art materials discussions and demonstrations will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 1 and 2:30 p.m. Sessions will be conducted by SAMA artists-in-residence Amy Roadman and Rita Halderman. The 90-minute class will help artists make informed decisions on how to invest in the right supplies to start that special project. Cost for one session is $18, or $30 for both. Register at www.sama-art.org/event-list or by contacting the museum at (724) 238-6015 or ligonier@sama-art.org.
The museum is located at One Boucher Lane & Route 711 South, Ligonier, Pa., 15658
